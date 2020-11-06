Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Two educational institutions sealed in Islamabad over rising coronavirus cases

14 new cases reported at institutions

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
Two educational institutions sealed in Islamabad over rising coronavirus cases

The International Islamic University Islamabad and Model College for Girls in Islamabad have been sealed over the rising number of coronavirus cases at the institutions.

The district health officer issued the instructions after 14 new cases were reported at the two educational institutions.

Pakistan has so far reported 340,251 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 317,086 people have recovered. The country has reported 6,923 deaths.

Pakistan reopened its schools, colleges, universities and madrassas in September after a closure of over six months. Private school owners had complained that they were unable to take the financial hit and many people argued that children were losing out as not everyone had access to online classes.

