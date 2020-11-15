Pakistan Coast Guard seizes Rs17b in drugs from Pasni

The Pakistan Coast Guard and army confiscated in a joint operation 101kg of methamphetamine and 2,700kg of hashish from Balochistan’s Pasni on Sunday.

According to the coast guard spokesperson, the drugs were seized during an operation in Shadi Kaur. They were hidden in the mountains.

The official revealed that the drugs will sell in the international market for around Rs17 billion.

“The drugs were kept inside sacks and were to be smuggled abroad via the sea,” the director-general of the Pakistan Coast Guard said, lauding the efforts of the officers.

On Thursday, the country’s biggest drug bust in 2020 was reported in which 751kg of methamphetamine and heroin worth Rs20 billion was seized.

Officials found 143kg of meth and 608kg of heroin hidden in sacks near the mountains. The drugs were being smuggled to South Africa.

In September 2020, over 2,190kg of narcotics was confiscated in Pasni. It was worth around Rs3 billion.