Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Coast Guard seizes Rs17b in drugs from Pasni

They were hidden in sacks in the mountains

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan Coast Guard seizes Rs17b in drugs from Pasni

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Pakistan Coast Guard and army confiscated in a joint operation 101kg of methamphetamine and 2,700kg of hashish from Balochistan’s Pasni on Sunday.

According to the coast guard spokesperson, the drugs were seized during an operation in Shadi Kaur. They were hidden in the mountains.

The official revealed that the drugs will sell in the international market for around Rs17 billion.

“The drugs were kept inside sacks and were to be smuggled abroad via the sea,” the director-general of the Pakistan Coast Guard said, lauding the efforts of the officers.

On Thursday, the country’s biggest drug bust in 2020 was reported in which 751kg of methamphetamine and heroin worth Rs20 billion was seized.

Officials found 143kg of meth and 608kg of heroin hidden in sacks near the mountains. The drugs were being smuggled to South Africa.

In September 2020, over 2,190kg of narcotics was confiscated in Pasni. It was worth around Rs3 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan drugs
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
drug bust, drugs confiscated from balochistan, drugs confiscated from pasni, pakistan army, pakistan coast guard
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Punjab bans two-finger test for rape survivors
Punjab bans two-finger test for rape survivors
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.