Pakistan’s biggest drug bust of 2020 reported in Balochistan

The country’s biggest drug bust of this year was made on Thursday by the Pakistan Coast Guards in Pasni.

They confiscated 751kg of methamphetamine and heroin that officials say sells for around Rs20 billion in the international market.

A spokesperson told SAMAA TV that it took search parties three days to survey the transporting boats.

They blocked sea routes on Monday night and deployed troops for surveillance after the director-general received a tip-off that the drugs were being smuggled to South Africa. Officials found 143kg of meth and 608kg heroin hidden in sacks near the mountains.

The last time drugs worth this much were taken hold of in Pakistan was in 2019 when the guards confiscated meth and heroin worth around Rs13 billion in Balochistan.

In September 2020, over 2,190kg of narcotics was confiscated in Pasni. It was worth around Rs3 billion.