Pakistan Army promotes Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, five others

The Pakistan Army promoted six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The promoted officers include Major General Asif Ghafoor, who served as the ISPR DG from December 2016 to February 2020, and Major General Akhtar Nawaz, who received the Hilal-i-Imtiaz by President Arif Alvi on March 23, 2019.

Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali, and Major General Muhammad Ali have been promoted too.

Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been posted as the comd of the Lahore Corps, Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf as Multan Corps comd, Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Karachi Corps comd, Lt Gen Khalid Zia as Bahawalpur Corps comd, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali as comd of the Southern Command and Lt Gen Muhammad Ali as Army Strategic Forces Command comd.

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan has been posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan is the Inspector General Training & Evaluation, Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat is the military secretary and Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor is the Inspector General Communication & Information Technology.