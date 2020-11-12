Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Owais Tohid quits PTV over ‘one-sided pro-government coverage’

State-run TV says his comments hurt former colleagues

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Owais Tohid quits PTV over ‘one-sided pro-government coverage’

File photo

Senior journalist Owais Tohid has resigned from PTV citing “one-sided pro-government coverage” of the state-run TV.

“I started my show on PTV news a few months ago, in the optimism that the institution understood the need for change,” Tohid said in his resignation posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately, instead of breaking with its past inclinations, it continues with blatantly one-sided pro-government coverage against journalistic norms of impartiality and at the cost of democratic practices of free press guaranteed in the constitution.”

The journalist said that the credibility is eroding from PTV in the absence of “objective delivery of news, as well as critical, informed editorial commentary and inclusion of voices across various political divides”.

“Under such circumstances, I believe I will not be able to maintain the basic principles and standards of journalism while doing my shows on PTV news,” read his resignation. “I submit my resignation with immediate effect.”

Soon after Tohid’s resignation, PTV News said in a Twitter post that the management “regrets Mr. Owais Tohid’s tone in his tweet”.

“At no time was he told ‘you are with us or against us’,” said the state-run broadcaster. “His appointment and that of other independent journalists reflects PTV’s ongoing efforts in making the State broadcaster a stronger institution.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Owais Tohid ptv
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Owais Tohid resignation, PTV News, PTV, Owais Tohid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.