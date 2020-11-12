Owais Tohid quits PTV over ‘one-sided pro-government coverage’

Senior journalist Owais Tohid has resigned from PTV citing “one-sided pro-government coverage” of the state-run TV.

“I started my show on PTV news a few months ago, in the optimism that the institution understood the need for change,” Tohid said in his resignation posted on Twitter. “Unfortunately, instead of breaking with its past inclinations, it continues with blatantly one-sided pro-government coverage against journalistic norms of impartiality and at the cost of democratic practices of free press guaranteed in the constitution.”

The journalist said that the credibility is eroding from PTV in the absence of “objective delivery of news, as well as critical, informed editorial commentary and inclusion of voices across various political divides”.

“Under such circumstances, I believe I will not be able to maintain the basic principles and standards of journalism while doing my shows on PTV news,” read his resignation. “I submit my resignation with immediate effect.”

Soon after Tohid’s resignation, PTV News said in a Twitter post that the management “regrets Mr. Owais Tohid’s tone in his tweet”.

“At no time was he told ‘you are with us or against us’,” said the state-run broadcaster. “His appointment and that of other independent journalists reflects PTV’s ongoing efforts in making the State broadcaster a stronger institution.”