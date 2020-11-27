Over 200 PIMS staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

The number of staff with coronavirus at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has risen to 200, spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja said Friday.

None of them is in critical condition. Two more wards at the hospital have been converted into isolation wards.

On Wednesday, the outpatient department at Islamabad’s PIMS was shut down due to rising coronavirus cases among the staff. The number then was at 181.

Khawaja had said that they have suspended routine operations and are only handling emergency cases.

Three weeks ago, the hospital administration shut down all surgeries at the hospital. Emergency cases and cancer treatment remain exempted.