Open to talks with army, but must be public: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that her party is open to talks with the army leadership but through a public platform like the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement.

She said this in an interview with BBC Urdu. “The army is our institution and we would definitely talk to them but [the dialogue will be held] within the ambit of the Constitution. The talks will not be held behind closed doors but before the public,” she said.

Maryam told BBC Urdu that the establishment has approached her aides but not her directly.

She said the talks can be held on the condition that the “fake” PTI government is sent packing.

Her comment comes days after the army’s media wing released the military’s response to the arrest of Capt (retd) Safdar Awan, Maryam’s husband and a party member, from their hotel room in Karachi.

The early morning arrest, which happened during their visit to the city for the PDM rally, drew severe criticism from politicians and the public alike. Before the Karachi rally, PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif had accused in another PDM rally the military leaders of meddling in political and judicial matters.

Nawaz has adopted a critical stance of the establishment ever since his 2017 ouster as prime minister following his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

In his speeches, Nawaz has called for an end to the security establishment’s meddling in political affairs. He is currently in London.