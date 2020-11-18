Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Ongoing coronavirus wave more lethal than last one: AJK PM

The virus has so far claimed 131 lives in Azad Kashmir

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
A man checks the body temperature of worshippers arriving for Friday prayers at a mosque in Lahore, Pakistan, May 1, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider warned on Wednesday that the second wave of coronavirus is more lethal than the first one and asked people to strictly follow the SOPs.

The Azad Kashmir premier, according to his press department, made a surprise visit to various markets in Muzaffarabad and told people the decision to impose a “complete lockdown” was taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to impose a “complete lockdown” for 15 days starting November 20. All schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed, according to the plan. There will be a ban on weddings and other events. Religious congregations will only be allowed with strict SOPs in place.

The virus has so far claimed 131 lives in Kashmir, while the number of confirmed cases in the valley stands at 5,640.

During his visit to the markets, PM Haider said the number of coronavirus patients was rapidly increasing Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Kotli. He directed the administration to ensure implementation of the protective measures and SOPs to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

ajk Coronavirus
 
