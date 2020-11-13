Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
One killed in Indian firing along the LoC

Three people injured

Posted: Nov 13, 2020
One killed in Indian firing along the LoC

Photo: AFP

A man was killed and three people were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir on Friday.

According to the ISPR, the Khanjar and Rakh Kichri sectors were attacked with “rockets and mortars”. Two women and a man were injured.

In response, the Pakistan Army targeted Indian military’s check posts.

The injured people have been taken to hospital.

Throughout the year 2020, India has violated the ceasefire over 2,660 times in which over 20 people have died and over 200 have been injured.

