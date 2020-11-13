One killed in Indian firing along the LoC

A man was killed and three people were injured after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir on Friday.

According to the ISPR, the Khanjar and Rakh Kichri sectors were attacked with “rockets and mortars”. Two women and a man were injured.

#IndianArmy troops #CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along #LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. 1 citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured. #PakArmy responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2020

In response, the Pakistan Army targeted Indian military’s check posts.

The injured people have been taken to hospital.

Throughout the year 2020, India has violated the ceasefire over 2,660 times in which over 20 people have died and over 200 have been injured.