HOME > News

OIC condemns India’s ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ in Kashmir: Pakistan

FO says OIC has denounced India's use of pellet guns in Kashmir

Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
OIC condemns India’s ‘state-sponsored terrorism’ in Kashmir: Pakistan

Picture: OIC/Twitter

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Saturday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has “strongly condemned India for its state-sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris” at its 47th session of Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger.

In a statement, the foreign office said that the OIC unanimously adopted a resolution at its 47th session of Council of Foreign Ministers, reaffirming its “strong support” for the Jammu and Kashmir cause.

The statement said that the OIC denounced the use of pellet guns by Indian troops in India-held Kashmir and urged India to respect the international human rights laws.

It said that the OIC has “acknowledged” the people of Indian-held Kashmir as a principal party to Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India and decided to further discuss it at the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Minister in Islamabad.

In the recent weeks, Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic efforts to counter India allegations against it on different forums.

In an explosive joint press conference on November 14, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army’s spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar had disclosed that India has made plans to destabilize Pakistan.

The foreign minister had said that India was providing resources to banned outfits in Pakistan to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“India embraced all banned outfits soon after they were uprooted from Pakistan,” Pakistan army’s spokesperson had told reporters during the press conference. He said that he will provide proof of the Indian funding of terrorists, weapons and equipment support to terrorists, terrorist training and different terrorist incidents and activities that they have sponsored.

RELATED STORIES

