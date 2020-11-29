Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December

Advises finance division to increase fuel price by Rs2.55/litre

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December

Photo: Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Company has advised the petroleum division to raise fuel prices in December. It has sent a summary with higher prices to the division.

OGRA recommends raising petrol prices from Rs2.55 per litre from December 1. High speed diesel should be increased by Rs2.70, it has advised.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has to approve the higher prices before they come into effect.

The Finance Ministry will announce the new prices on November 30. It can also decide to keep prices at the rate they are currently at.

Petrol prices in Pakistan are changed every 15 days. OGRA sends the government a recommendation and the government chooses whether it wants to raise prices, lower them or keep them at the same rate. Last month, the government decided to decrease petrol prices by Rs1.57.

FaceBook WhatsApp
OGRA petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme,naya pakistan Housing, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme loan 2020, naya pakistan housing scheme loan, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme Karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme karachi, naya pakistan housing scheme payment plan, naya pakistan housing scheme registration, Naya Pakistan Housing, prime minister house loan scheme in pakistan, home loan calculator pakistan, housing loan scheme by prime minister, application for house building loan, house building loan for govt employees in pakistan, home loan scheme, personal loan against property in pakistan, which bank is best for house loan in pakistan
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.