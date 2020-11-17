No winter vacations for students this year, Sindh government suggests

Students in Sindh have a bleak chance of getting winter vacations this year.

The provincial government, after discussing the matter in its steering committee, has suggested that winter holidays should not be given at all this year.

“Students have already lost on a lot of education due to the coronavirus lockdown and can’t afford more losses,” Sindh’s education ministry stated.

The matter will further be discussed in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on November 23, it added.

On Monday, the Federal Education Ministry decided that schools across the country will not be closed yet.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that after the meeting on November 23, it will be decided whether winter vacations will be extended or the schools will be closed.

“I want to assure parents, teachers and students that their health remains our top priority,” he tweeted.

The education ministers of all provinces agreed that markets and businesses should be closed first, not educational institutions.

In the last 24 hours, over 2,050 COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, 7,193 people have lost their lives to the virus. Health experts have warned that the country is battling a second wave.

