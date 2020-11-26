Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
No meals on Pakistan’s domestic flights

CAA implements new rule to avoid COVID-19 spread

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

You better have breakfast before catching a domestic flight in Pakistan because you won’t be getting any food on the plane.

The CAA has barred airlines from serving meals on domestic flights and made wearing masks throughout the flight compulsory. It issued a notification on November 26.

Passengers were earlier allowed to take off their masks while eating. Earlier in November, the CAA banned serving hot beverages on flights.

The National Command and Control Centre has also directed the CAA to ensure SOPs are followed.

International travelers are required to get coronavirus tests before boarding flights to Pakistan and before leaving the country. Pakistan has, however, made exemptions for some countries.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Pakistan as the country experiences the second wave of the virus. Pakistan has reported 386,198 cases of the virus, with 3,306 being reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 7,843 people have died of the virus.

