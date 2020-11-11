Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
No law in Punjab to implement face mask fine

Decision to impose fines temporarily take back

Posted: Nov 11, 2020
Photo: File

The people of Punjab will not be fined for not wearing a mask yet.

In a meeting of the anti-coronavirus committee on Tuesday, the provincial government said that it will not be implementing the federal government’s orders to fine people for not wearing face masks.

It said that Punjab didn’t have a law for implementing the order. The members of the meeting asked about the money collected from the fines. “What account will they go to? What department will they come under?”

The committee added that the province didn’t have enough police to enforce the order. “If traffic police officers will be checking masks, who will perform the other duties?” they questioned.

Following this, the Punjab chief minister took back the decision to impose fines.

On the other hand, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Yasmin Rashid assured that the province was ready to fight the second wave of the virus.

The OPDs of all public hospitals will remain open, she added.

