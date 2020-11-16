Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

No decision on school closure taken, says Punjab education minister

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No decision on school closure taken, says Punjab education minister

Photo: File

The decision to close schools in Punjab will be taken November 23, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said.

In a tweet on Monday, he said that educational institutions in the province will not be closed yet. “Next meeting will be on Monday, November 23 for further review of the COVID-19 situation.”

The minister added that the government has been discussing all options but for now, no immediate decision has been taken.

The National Command and Operation Centre, after meeting with health officials in Islamabad today [Monday], will announce whether educational institutions in the country will be closed as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will not go for a complete lockdown. A micro smart lockdown will be imposed in areas most affected by the virus.

In the last 24 hours, over 2,100 COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, 7,160 people have lost their lives to the virus. Health experts have warned that the country is battling a second wave.

Last month, the Federal Ministry of Education had announced that there won’t be any winter vacations this year. “Students have suffered a huge educational loss this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and they can’t afford vacations,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

One Comment

  1. Natasha  November 16, 2020 2:19 pm/ Reply

    Plz samaa news forward this message bahria university karachi campus me koi sop’s follow nahi ho rahy coronavirus se related I have proves and videos

