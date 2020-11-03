No biometrics system at Sindh jails: report

No prison in Sindh has a biometrics system, revealed a report submitted at a hearing of a petition about “fake prisoners” at the Sindh High Court.

The report was submitted by the Sindh Home Department, the prisons inspector general and legal assistant inspector general.

Seven prisons, including Naushahro Feroze and Hyderabad’s, lack proper staff and computers. The biometrics system is limited to meetings and plans.

Sindh government’s lawyer Shahryar Mehr said that a biometrics system is being installed at prisons. “It will help monitor the prisoners,” he said.

“The prisoners used to connive with the jail authorities to put fake prisoners in their place for years,” he said. This will not happen anymore, he added.

“Seven jails of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur are being upgraded in the first phase,” said the AIG.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the biometrics system will benefit the Home department and Sindh police.

In 2013, the Ansar Burney Trust had filed the petition in the SHC into fake prisoners lodged in prisons.

The court sought a progress report from the National Database and Registration Authority and adjourned the hearing till November 26.