Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No biometrics system at Sindh jails: report

7 prisons lack staff, computers

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No biometrics system at Sindh jails: report

Photo: AFP

No prison in Sindh has a biometrics system, revealed a report submitted at a hearing of a petition about “fake prisoners” at the Sindh High Court.

The report was submitted by the Sindh Home Department, the prisons inspector general and legal assistant inspector general.

Seven prisons, including Naushahro Feroze and Hyderabad’s, lack proper staff and computers. The biometrics system is limited to meetings and plans.

Sindh government’s lawyer Shahryar Mehr said that a biometrics system is being installed at prisons.  “It will help monitor the prisoners,” he said.

“The prisoners used to connive with the jail authorities to put fake prisoners in their place for years,” he said. This will not happen anymore, he added.

“Seven jails of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur are being upgraded in the first phase,” said the AIG.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the biometrics system will benefit the Home department and Sindh police.

In 2013, the Ansar Burney Trust had filed the petition in the SHC into fake prisoners lodged in prisons.

The court sought a progress report from the National Database and Registration Authority and adjourned the hearing till November 26.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Comments are closed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.