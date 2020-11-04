Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Senior paediatrician, ex-NICH director dies of coronavirus in Karachi

More than 90 health workers died from virus in Pakistan

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Senior paediatrician, ex-NICH director dies of coronavirus in Karachi

Professor Dr Nizam ul Hasan. Photo: Child Aid Association website

The former director of NICH and founder of the Child Aid Association Professor Dr Nizam ul Hasan has died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Karachi. 

The news was announced by the Child Aid Association on Facebook. 

“Members and staff of Child Aid Association express deep and heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and join in their prayers for the deceased,” the organisation said.

The funeral was held on Wednesday evening at the graveyard in DHA Phase 8, the association added. 

Dr Hasan was a noted paediatric surgeon who founded the Child Aid Association in 1979. The association is affiliated with the National Institute of Child Health and treats children with cancer free of charge.

The deceased surgeon was also a former president of the Asian Association of Paediatric Surgeons, past editorial board chairman of the Journal of Pakistan Medical Association and former treasurer of the Pakistan Medical Association (Centre).

The second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan has so far claimed the lives of six doctors in the country and two in Karachi, according to Pakistan Medical Association Secretary- General Dr Qaiser Sajjad.

A total of 90 health workers had died of COVID-19 in Pakistan as of November 2, according to data compiled by the Sindh Health Department. There have been 8,404 confirmed cases in health workers, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reporting 2,512–the highest among the provinces.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child aid association Coronavirus Health workers nich
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.