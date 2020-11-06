Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Nigerian men arrested for defrauding Faisalabad residents of Rs20 million

They pretended to be women to scam them

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Nigerian men arrested for defrauding Faisalabad residents of Rs20 million

A trio of Nigerian men were arrested in Faisalabad for defrauding residents of Rs20 million.

The men were arrested on Friday after running a scheme for over a year in the city. They befriended men on Facebook pretending to be women and stole their money.

A case was registered after a man complained that they had stolen Rs3 million from him. The FIA Cyber Crime Cell is investigating the case.

One suspect explained the scam to SAMAA TV. He said they stole women’s pictures off Instagram and made fake Facebook accounts. They then chatted the men up and eventually told the men they wanted to invest their money for them.

We told them we want to send money to them and need their information, like their name, address and other things, he explained. We then make a receipt with their name on it and call him and tell them their parcel has arrived and that they need to make a payment in a Pakistani account.

