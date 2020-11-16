Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

NICVD postpones surgeries across Sindh for a week

Coronavirus cases among doctors, staff rising

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NICVD postpones surgeries across Sindh for a week

Photo: NICVD/ Facebook

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has postponed all surgeries for a week as its staff battles rising coronavirus cases.

The NICVD has hospitals in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Tando Muhammad Khan and all of them have stopped performing surgeries, said the head of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry.

This does not apply to emergency surgeries. Other services at the hospitals are still continuing.

At least three doctors and five other staff members have tested positive for the virus so far. Some patients also tested positive. Hospital staff are now quarantining at home.

Pakistan is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19 and cases are rising. So far, the country has reported 359,032 confirmed cases of the virus and  7,160 deaths.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus NICVD
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Smog, Lahore, Karachi, Respirators, Surgical masks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.