NICVD postpones surgeries across Sindh for a week

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has postponed all surgeries for a week as its staff battles rising coronavirus cases.

The NICVD has hospitals in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Tando Muhammad Khan and all of them have stopped performing surgeries, said the head of Cardiac Surgery, Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry.

This does not apply to emergency surgeries. Other services at the hospitals are still continuing.

At least three doctors and five other staff members have tested positive for the virus so far. Some patients also tested positive. Hospital staff are now quarantining at home.

Pakistan is currently facing a second wave of COVID-19 and cases are rising. So far, the country has reported 359,032 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,160 deaths.