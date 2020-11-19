Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

'NICVD director paid more than Sindh CM, governor'

NAB investigated Nadeem Qamar's salary

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Sindh's highest paid government officer isn't Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah or Governor Imran Ismail. It's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Executive Director Dr Syed Nadeem Qamar, according to a document detailing the salaries of hospital staff.

The brother of PPP MNA Naveed Qamar, Dr Qamar is a cardiologist who has been at the NICVD for 24 years, according to its website.

With a Rs6.2 million salary package, he is Sindh's highest paid government officer. He is a Grade-21 officer.

His salary was disclosed after NAB began investigating why some people at the NICVD get such high salaries. A document with these salaries was shared with the reporter by a source.

Dr Qamar is making approximately four to five times more than a Grade-20 officer makes.

According to the document, the management at NICVD make the highest salaries. The document is from 2018. According to reports, Dr Qamar's salary was decreased after NAB got involved.

NAB summoned four officers to its office in this case, including Dr Qamar, Haider Awan and Azra Maqsood, the chief executive of the hospital. Only two, Awan and Maqsood, appeared.

Dr Qamar and his assistant were contacted multiple times but were not available for comment.

Maqsood said contrary to claims of her receiving a Rs2 million salary, she is receiving one under Rs1 million. She also said that she was not hired to manage the hospital and that she came for rehabilitation.

PPP MPA Shehla Raza declined to comment on the matter but said she took issue with the relation between MNA Qamar and Dr Qamar being highlighted. That means nothing, she said.

