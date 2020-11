Your browser does not support the video tag.

She was speaking to the media on Monday outside the Lahore accountability court. The government will now have to suffer through the standard it has set, she said, adding that people who said the PML-N, M and S have got their message.

Some people have been saying this for 30 years, the PML-N vice-president said.

She said the PML-N will win the upcoming election in Gilgit-Baltistan, The election is to be held on November 14.