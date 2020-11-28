New oil and gas reserves discovered in Balochistan’s Musakhel district

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited confirmed on Friday the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

Initial testing suggests the reservoir can produce two million cubic feet of gas per day.

Officials also discovered an oil reserve in the district with a capacity of producing 18 barrels per day. The OGDCL described the discovery as a major achievement.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Petroleum Limited started production from a crude oil well discovered in Balochistan’s Ziarat district.

The reserves were first discovered in the exploratory well Bolan East-1 in the Ziarat Block in 2018.

Production could not begin earlier because local refineries were not accepting the crude oil due to low API gravity.

But the PPL recently signed an agreement with Attock Refinery for the sale of oil extracted from the well.