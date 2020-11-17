Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

New COVID-19 vaccine to show results by summer: creator

Expect life to become normal by next winter

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New COVID-19 vaccine to show results by summer: creator

The new COVID-19 vaccine will take some time to show results. People can expect life to go back to normal next winter, according to BioNTech co-founder Professor Ugur Sahin

Sahin told BBC on Sunday that BioNTech’s “90% effective” COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with US pharma Pfizer, will take at least till next summer to show its full impact. 

“Summer will help us because the infection rate will go down,” said Sahin.

He said that the vaccine may reduce coronavirus transmission between people by 50%, if not 90%.

Pfizer announced on November 9 that their vaccine showed “90% efficacy” in treating COVID-19 after undergoing trials that involved 40,000 participants from six countries.

Immune responses were observed in the participants just seven days after the second dose, and 28 days after the first, according to Pfizer.

US biotech firm Moderna was the second to announce that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was “94.5% effective”. Moderna’s third round of clinical trials involved more than 30,000 participants.

Clinical trials in Pakistan

In September, Pakistan started its first-ever clinical trials of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Ad5-nCoV. Phase three of the clinical trials are expected to conclude by January, 2021.

Of 40,000 volunteers from China, Russia, Chile, Mexico, Saudia Arabia, Argentina, 8,000 to 10,000 will be from Pakistan, according to Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer.

Initial results are expected in four to six months.

Primary trial sites in Pakistan include:

  • Aga Khan University Hospital (Karachi)
  • Indus Hospital (Karachi)
  • Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (Lahore)
  • University of Health Sciences (Lahore)
  • Shifa International Hospital (Islamabad)

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.