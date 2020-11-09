Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

NEPRA increases price Rs0.48 for November, not applicable to K-Electric

Temporary change over fuel price adjustment

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
NEPRA increases price Rs0.48 for November, not applicable to K-Electric

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased the price of electricity Rs0.48 for one month to adjust for fuel prices.

The price hike was in line with August fuel price adjustments. NEPRA says the cost of generating electricity was Rs3.68 per unit while the advance production tariff was Rs3.20 per unit.

The electricity distribution companies will be able to collect Rs5 billion from November bills after charging the increased rates.

The temporary one-month hike in electricity price will not apply to K-Electric customers.

What is the fuel price adjustment?

One component of the electricity tariff is fuel price adjustment. The tariff or price of electricity includes charges for fuel (think furnace oil) used to make electricity. The price set at the time of billing changes over the month because of changes in international oil prices.

It can increase or decrease, which means an adjustment has to be made later on. The fuel price or charges adjustment is the mechanism that allows power companies to do this and recover any legitimate increase in fuel costs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
electricity Electricity Bills nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.