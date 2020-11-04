Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
NEDUET to study Karachi’s drainage for Sindh govt

Work expected to take two months

Photo: Online

NED University of Engineering and Technology will be undertaking a study on Karachi’s drainage system given the experience of urban flooding this monsoon, on the request of the Sindh government.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he wants NED to suggest ways to improve drainage so water runs off by natural gravity. NED has started work and will take two months, he said.

The CM said that World Bank expert support to design a modern drainage system would be inevitable. He was speaking to World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine, according to a press handout November 4.

Karachi, Mirpurkhas division and parts of Hyderabad saw the worst ever urban flooding this summer.

The CM also brought up what he said were design defects in the 385km Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) which started flowing backward during high tide. “Therefore, instead of disposing saline water or rain water the LBOD starts submerging nearby localities,” the CM said, and added that he has decided to work on fixing this as well. Shah urged the bank to provide technical assistance on this front as well.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem and Principle Secretary to the CM Sajid Jamal Abro and World Bank Operations Manager Melinda Good.

