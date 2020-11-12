NDMA chairman tests positive for coronavirus

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has tested positive for the coronavirus, said the authority’s spokesperson.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, Lt Gen Afzal has isolated himself at home. He decided to get himself tested after meeting a close relative, he added.

The NDMA is one of the agencies responsible for helping the provinces contain the spread of the virus.

The virus has so far killed 7,055 people in Pakistan. At least 34 of them died in the last 24 hours.