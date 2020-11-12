Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NDMA chairman tests positive for coronavirus

He has isolated himself at home

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NDMA chairman tests positive for coronavirus

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has tested positive for the coronavirus, said the authority’s spokesperson.

According to the NDMA spokesperson, Lt Gen Afzal has isolated himself at home. He decided to get himself tested after meeting a close relative, he added.

The NDMA is one of the agencies responsible for helping the provinces contain the spread of the virus.

The virus has so far killed 7,055 people in Pakistan. At least 34 of them died in the last 24 hours.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus ndma
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NDMA, Coronavirus, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
Jahangir Tareen boards private plane for return to Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.