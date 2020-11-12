Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Wedding hall owners approach Islamabad court over new restrictions

NCOC given one week to submit reply

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The owners of marquees and wedding halls have approached the Islamabad High Court challenging the new restrictions placed on wedding gatherings by the National Command Operation Centre.

On November 7, the NCOC placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi. People were, however, allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces.

The court has asked the NCOC to submit a reply in the case in one week. Officers have been summoned in person too.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that government and opposition members have been arranging rallies in different parts of the country. “Does the coronavirus not spread during rallies?” They have also been saying that they won’t be held responsible if people are infected while attending events at wedding halls.

The owners said that they will stage a protest in front of Parliament if the ban is placed. We incurred many losses because of the closure of the wedding halls during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, said an owner.

