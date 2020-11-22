Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhter passes away

She was undergoing medical treatment in London

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhter passes away

Photo: File

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhter, passed away in London on Sunday.

The news was revealed by PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar on Twitter.

Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier in February, she traveled to London to meet Nawaz when he was undergoing heart surgery.

She will be buried at the Sharif family graveyard in Jati Umrah, according to PML-N leader Azma Bukhari.

Tarrar has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to inform Shehbaz Sharif of the news. He said they have submitted requests for Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s paroles. If they are granted, Shehbaz will leave for London immediately.

He also said they expect to hold two funerals for Begum Shamim, one in London and one in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the Sharifs in a statement.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condoled with them in a statement issued by the ISPR.

Several other politicians sent their condolences, including the PTI’s Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Aleem Khan, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Toyota to unveil in Pakistan Corolla with a 2021 facelift
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.