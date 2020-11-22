Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhter passes away

PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhter, passed away in London on Sunday.

The news was revealed by PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar on Twitter.

میاں نواز شریف اور میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ وفات پا گئیں ہیں

Api jee Passed away

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) November 22, 2020

Akhter was 90 years old and had been ill for a while. According to reports, she was undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier in February, she traveled to London to meet Nawaz when he was undergoing heart surgery.

She will be buried at the Sharif family graveyard in Jati Umrah, according to PML-N leader Azma Bukhari.

Tarrar has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to inform Shehbaz Sharif of the news. He said they have submitted requests for Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s paroles. If they are granted, Shehbaz will leave for London immediately.

He also said they expect to hold two funerals for Begum Shamim, one in London and one in Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the Sharifs in a statement.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condoled with them in a statement issued by the ISPR.

#COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace – Ameen”, COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2020

Several other politicians sent their condolences, including the PTI’s Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Aleem Khan, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.