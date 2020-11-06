Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif is inciting Pakistan Army to rebel: PM Khan

Health card programme launched in Swat

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif is inciting Pakistan Army to rebel: PM Khan

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Former PM Nawaz Sharif is inciting the Pakistan Army to rebel against the government, claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Only an enemy of the State would do such a thing, said the premier while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Sehat Sahulat Cards programme in Swat on Friday.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province offering health cards to its entire population. Having a roof over one’s head is extremely important for many people, he said, adding that some people are forced to sell their houses just so that they can pay for the medical treatment of their relatives.

The government has also introduced the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for the poor to provide them affordable residences, the PM said.

He reiterated that he will not give an NRO to anyone. “Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have come together to ask for an NRO. But I will not give this amnesty to them.”

PM Imran Khan Swat
 
RELATED STORIES

