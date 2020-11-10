Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender in illegal plots case

Court summons details of his assets

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nawaz Sharif declared proclaimed offender in illegal plots case

Photo: Online

An accountability court in Lahore has declared PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender in an illegal allotment case.

The court has summoned complete records of the assets owned by Nawaz and his family members.

The judge asked if anyone has appeared on Nawaz’s behalf. The NAB prosecutor said that no one has.

The court decided to hear Nawaz’s case separately from the reference. A copy of the reference has been issued to the respondents.

On October 10, proclamation notices were posted outside Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence and court office over Nawaz’s continuous absence from the trial.

Al-Azizia and Avenfield references

The summons notices of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield cases have been posted in newspapers.On October 8, the Islamabad High Court ordered that the advertisements be posted in Daily Dawn and Jang newspapers, adding that the fees will be paid by the federal government.

The advertisement says that Nawaz has till November 24 to appear in court. If he fails to surrender, it will result in a declaration by the court under the Criminal Code.

Nawaz had been sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him in November 2019 to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.

Toshakhana reference

On September 9, former president Asif Ali Zardari was indicted in the Toshakhana reference, while Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender.

NAB has accused former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani of illegally allotted cars to Nawaz and Zardari.

The accountability watchdog stated that Zardari and Nawaz obtained cars from the Toshakhana by paying only 15% of the price of the luxury vehicles.

It also alleged that Gillani had facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to Zardari and Nawaz by illegally relaxing the rules.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nawaz sharif nab, nawaz sharif nab case, nawaz sharif land allotment case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.