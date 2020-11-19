Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Narowal sports city: NAB seeks permission to access old records

Ahsan Iqbal was indicted in the case on Wednesday

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Narowal sports city: NAB seeks permission to access old records

A view of the Narowal Sports City complex. Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau has asked for permission to access the old records of FIA Gujranwala in the Narowal Sports City case.

An accountability court in Islamabad was hearing the case. On Wednesday, PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal was indicted in the case.

NAB prosecutor told the court that this case was transferred from the FIA to the bureau. The old records will help us to maintain our folders, he remarked.

Iqbal along with Akhtar Nawaz and Sarfaraz Rasool appeared in court on Thursday.

The court has issued summon notices to other suspects, Asif Sheikha and Muhammad Ahmed, for November 30. NAB has been told to provide a copy of the reference to all the suspects.

“The government took more than two years to file the reference,” said Iqbal while speaking to the media outside the court. “The government is forging cases against opposition members in an effort to divert attention from its failures,” he remarked.

I have been accused of misusing authority and not corruption, he said. The MNA said that the court proceedings should be aired live on television.

Narowal sports city case

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city. Fourteen stadiums were meant to be constructed as part of the Narowal Sports City project, which was initiated in 2009.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it.

