NAB summons Rana Sanaullah on November 10

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in an assets case on November 10.

He has been instructed to appear before NAB Lahore at 2pm and bring all relevant documents with him.

NAB has accused him of owning more assets than his known sources of income could account for.

Drug trafficking charges

Sanaullah is also being investigated in a drug trafficking case. He was arrested on July 1, 2019 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, has denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

He was released from jail after the Lahore High Court approved his bail on December 24, 2019.