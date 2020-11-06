Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Reko Diq case: Islamabad court approves transit remand of suspects

They will be presented before a court in Quetta

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Reko Diq case: Islamabad court approves transit remand of suspects

Photo: Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan

An Islamabad accountability court has approved the transit remand of two suspects accused of causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer in the Reko Diq case.

The authorities have been given till November 10 to present Sher Khan and Mohammad Farooq in an accountability court in Quetta.

On November 4, NAB Balochistan filed a reference in the case in a Quetta accountability court against 26 people after analysing 30 years worth of records.

These individuals have been accused of providing undue benefits to Australian company Broken Hill Proprietary in the Chagi Hills Exploration Joint Venture with the Balochistan Development Authority.

The reference said the accused made financial gains by illegally amending the Balochistan Mining Concession Rules and introducing another company, Tethyan Copper.

NAB observed irregularities in the allotment of land by the Balochistan government officials besides kickbacks paid by Tethyan Copper, according to the spokesperson.

Tethyan Copper had approached the World Bank arbitration court in 2012 after the Balochistan government declined its lease request. The mining company said that it had invested over $220 million in the Reko Diq mines.

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes had ordered Pakistan to pay $6 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper in July 2019.

But Pakistan got a stay on the $6b penalty in September 2020. The ICSID is expected to hold a final hearing in the Reko Diq case in May 2021.

Reko Diq case
 
