NAB Rawalpindi to investigate closure of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

Report to be submitted to NAB chairperson

Posted: Nov 5, 2020
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Roosevelt Hotel/Facebook

The National Accountability Bureau has decided to investigate the closure of the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The decision has been taken after NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal took notice of the hotel’s closure.

The team has been advised to look into the complete record of the hotel available with PIA. The report will be submitted to the NAB chairperson.

The hotel, which is a fixture of the Manhattan skyline, decided to close this year because of low demand. “Due to the current, unprecedented environment and the continued uncertain impact from COVID-19, the owners of The Roosevelt Hotel have made the difficult decision to close the hotel,” it said in a statement on October 12.

“The iconic hotel, along with most of New York City, has experienced very low demand and as a result, the hotel will cease operations before the end of the year. There are currently no plans for the building beyond the scheduled closing.”

The PIA has gone to court over the closure of the hotel.

