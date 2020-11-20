Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB office attack case: Court approves bail of PML-N workers

Safdar and Sanaullah have been named in the case too

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB office attack case: Court approves bail of PML-N workers

Photo: Online

An anti-terrorism court approved on Friday the interim bail of two PML-N workers in the NAB office violence case.

The bail of Tahirul Mulk and MNA Abid Kotla has been approved till November 23.

Their lawyers argued that a fake case has been filed against them because of their political affiliations. They are being made a target of political victimisation.

Others named in the case include Rana Sanaullah, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, Saiful Malook Khokhar, and Faisal Khokhar among others. They have all been granted bail in the case.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders for ‘manhandling policemen’ outside the NAB Lahore office on August 11. The violence erupted as Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to appear before the bureau in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

To read more about Maryam’s appearance, click here.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Later, terrorism charges were added to the case too.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB has been investigating Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, 2019, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was released after the Lahore High Court approved her bail on November 4, 2019 after she submitted sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million, and surrendered her passport.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.