NAB office attack case: Court approves bail of PML-N workers

An anti-terrorism court approved on Friday the interim bail of two PML-N workers in the NAB office violence case.

The bail of Tahirul Mulk and MNA Abid Kotla has been approved till November 23.

Their lawyers argued that a fake case has been filed against them because of their political affiliations. They are being made a target of political victimisation.

Others named in the case include Rana Sanaullah, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, Saiful Malook Khokhar, and Faisal Khokhar among others. They have all been granted bail in the case.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders for ‘manhandling policemen’ outside the NAB Lahore office on August 11. The violence erupted as Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to appear before the bureau in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Later, terrorism charges were added to the case too.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB has been investigating Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, 2019, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was released after the Lahore High Court approved her bail on November 4, 2019 after she submitted sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million, and surrendered her passport.