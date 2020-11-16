Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB office attack case: Bail of 28 PML-N workers extended

Next hearing on November 23

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB office attack case: Bail of 28 PML-N workers extended

Photo: File

A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended the bail of 28 PML-N workers until November 23 in the NAB office attack case.

Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Muhammad Riaz Malik, Agha Ali Haider, and Chaudhry Shehbaz were among dozens of PML-N members booked. Their interim bail was to expire today.

They appeared in court on Monday.

On August 11, a case was registered against PML-N workers for pelting stones at NAB’s office in Lahore before PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s appearance. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd and over 13 policemen were injured.

NAB accused Maryam Nawaz of promoting violence so she would not have to appear before the bureau.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, denied that the attack was initiated by PML-N supporters. “You should show the videos of the police hurling stones at Maryam Nawaz’s car,” she said while speaking on SAMAA TV.  The authorities should be taken to task over the way they are treating the country’s politicians, she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore PML-N workers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins nine seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins nine seats, independents seven
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.