NAB office attack case: Bail of 28 PML-N workers extended

A Lahore anti-terrorism court extended the bail of 28 PML-N workers until November 23 in the NAB office attack case.

Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Muhammad Riaz Malik, Agha Ali Haider, and Chaudhry Shehbaz were among dozens of PML-N members booked. Their interim bail was to expire today.

They appeared in court on Monday.

On August 11, a case was registered against PML-N workers for pelting stones at NAB’s office in Lahore before PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s appearance. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd and over 13 policemen were injured.

NAB accused Maryam Nawaz of promoting violence so she would not have to appear before the bureau.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, denied that the attack was initiated by PML-N supporters. “You should show the videos of the police hurling stones at Maryam Nawaz’s car,” she said while speaking on SAMAA TV. The authorities should be taken to task over the way they are treating the country’s politicians, she said.