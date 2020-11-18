NAB files reference against Ahsan Iqbal

NAB Rawalpindi has filed the Narowal Sports City reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and four other suspects.

The former director-general of the Pakistan Sports Board, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, and officers of the planning department have also been included in the list of suspects. Sarfaraz Rasool, Asif Sheikh and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed.

The trial of the Narowal Sports City case will now begin. A corruption case has also been filed against Iqbal, who served as the minister of the planning department.

According to the reference, Iqbal, in his capacity as planning minister, had illegally included the Sports City project in the PSDP. In 2014-15, the inter-provincial coordination ministry spent 86% of the funds on the Sports City project, while in 2015-16 it spend 95% and 98% in 2017.

NAB says that Iqbal deprived the rest of the country of the funds to bolster his political position. The bureau says it has evidence of him misusing his powers.