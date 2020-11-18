Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB files reference against Ahsan Iqbal

He's accused of misusing power in Narowal Sports City project

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
NAB files reference against Ahsan Iqbal

Photo: File

NAB Rawalpindi has filed the Narowal Sports City reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and four other suspects.

The former director-general of the Pakistan Sports Board, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, and officers of the planning department have also been included in the list of suspects. Sarfaraz Rasool, Asif Sheikh and private contractor Muhammad Ahmed.

The trial of the Narowal Sports City case will now begin. A corruption case has also been filed against Iqbal, who served as the minister of the planning department.

According to the reference, Iqbal, in his capacity as planning minister, had illegally included the Sports City project in the PSDP. In 2014-15, the inter-provincial coordination ministry spent 86% of the funds on the Sports City project, while in 2015-16 it spend 95% and 98% in 2017.

NAB says that Iqbal deprived the rest of the country of the funds to bolster his political position. The bureau says it has evidence of him misusing his powers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.