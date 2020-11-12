NAB closes inquiry against PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

NAB has closed an inquiry against PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi over lack of evidence.

In September, NAB closed an inquiry against the PML-Q leader and his cousin Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for wilful bank default.

NAB held a meeting of its executive board on Thursday and decided to close this inquiry and start several others. Overall, the NAB board has given approval for the initiation of seven new references, six investigations and three inquiries.

One of the inquiries the board approved is against former Balochistan ministers Rehmat Ali and Sadiq Imrani, former secretary Maqbool Ahmed, former Bannu district officers, former officials responsible for the Patt feeder canal, former DHO of Nowshera Arshad Khan and former Gilgit bank manager and former chairman of the local council Qalb Ali.

The decision to file six new investigations and three inquiries against former MNA Ashiq Gopang and former MDA DG Muhammad Sohail as well as former acting Sindh IG Ghulam Shabbir and others was also approved.

Former MPA Abdullah Younus, Punjab police inspector Nasir Farooq and two others have also been named in inquiries.

Meanwhile, an inquiry against former Peshawar Authority DG Qazi Laeq Ahmed and others has been closed.