Karachi court approves Firdous Naqvi’s protective bail in allotment case

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi approached on Thursday morning the Sindh High Court seeking protective bail in a land allotment case.

The court approved his bail till November 27 against a Rs1 million surety bond.

Notices have been issued to NAB and others. The court has summoned a progress report too.

Naqvi’s lawyer told the court that the bureau has summoned him again in an inquiry into the allotment of land to the Habib Group of Companies.

The company was allotted a piece of land in 2006 and given a lease of 30 years. In 2006, Naqvi was working as the director of the Habib Group of Companies, the lawyer said.