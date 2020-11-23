Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Money laundering: Zardari seeks exemption from appearance on medical grounds

NAB has issued his arrest warrants in the case

Posted: Nov 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Money laundering: Zardari seeks exemption from appearance on medical grounds

Photo: Online

Asif Ali Zardari, the former president, has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking an exemption from court appearance in the money laundering case that is a part of the fake accounts case against Sindh politicians.

NAB has accused him of involvement in suspicious transactions worth Rs8 billion. His arrest warrants have been issued too.

Farooq H Naek submitted the request on his behalf on Monday. Zardari’s bail in the case has expired.

The petition said that Zardari was discharged from a hospital last month and hospitalised again on November 22.

Money laundering case

On September 28, Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur were indicted in the supplementary mega money laundering case. Both have denied the charges against them in the Islamabad accountability court.

The money laundering case, which is a part of the fake account case, refers to the embezzlement of Rs4.4 billion. NAB has accused Zardari and Talpur of owning shares of the Zardari Group, a company that received some of the embezzled funds.

