Monday, November 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1442
News

Mustafa Kamal accuses MQM’s Khalid Maqbool of ties to RAW

MQM calls it politicking, untrue

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Mustafa Kamal accuses MQM’s Khalid Maqbool of ties to RAW

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal has accused MQM Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of having ties to Indian spy agency RAW.

He held a press conference on Monday in which he accused the former federal minister of having close ties to Shahid Muttahida, who was linked to the RAW network.

He confessed before a JIT that the MQM leader sent him to India, he claimed. He also said that they had been close for 30 years.

The ISPR chief held a press conference with the foreign minister and listed people linked to the RAW network, including Shahid Muttahida.

Whatever was said at their press conference, I had said that four and a half years ago, claimed Kamal, referring to the explosive press conference where he separated himself from the MQM.

The MQM Pakistan and London are one, he alleged. The MQM split in two in 2016 after founder Altaf Hussain’s speech against State institutions.

Kamal has also alleged that Siddiqui travelled to India in 2000 and met R&AW agents. He tore up his passport and went to America on an Indian diplomatic card, he claimed.

“Siddiqui must tell the nation the truth,” he said. Using an Urdu idiom, he likened him to a snake being fed milk and said he won’t change. At the same time he’s talking about foiling our enemies, he pointed out.

The MQM has denied his allegations. A spokesperson for the party said  it was a lie and politicking.

Kamal had tried to bury the Kite (the MQM’s election symbol) in the past as well  but the people buried his symbol in the election, he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM Mustafa Kamal
 
