Saturday, November 7, 2020
Mureed Abbas murder case suspect still on the run

Police failed to arrest him after SC dismissed his bail plea

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
The hearing of the murder of anchorperson Mureed Abbas has been postponed till November 14 as a new judge is being assigned for the hearing following the departure of the presiding judge.

The police have, however, failed to arrest suspect Adil Zaman, the brother of prime suspect Atif Zaman. He had run away from the Supreme Court after his bail was rejected.

Abbas’ wife, Zara Abbas, had come to the court with her father to attend the hearing.

The police had arrested and booked Atif Zaman for killing his two business partners on Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari on July 9.

Cases were registered against Zaman at the Darakhshan police station under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Abbas’ wife and others for attempting to commit suicide and illegally possessing weapons.

The investigating offer, Atiqur Rehman, had argued in court that Zaman was earning between Rs10,000 and Rs15,000 per month while working for a company. He then contacted other people pretending to be an investor working in the tyre business. It was said that he started the business with Rs0.6 million and then started cheating the public at large.

Zaman has been accused of minting Rs390 million from different people.

Related: The inside story of Mureed Abbas’ murder

Abbas was killed after he asked Zaman to return the money he invested, according to the prosecutor.

