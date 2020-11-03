Murder suspect, driver found dead in Lahore’s Johar Town

Two bodies were found in a trunk in a house in Lahore’s Johar Town Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shehzad and his driver Sher Khan. The police said that Shehzad was accused of killing his sister-in-law.

The police searched the house after the area residents complained of the stench of putrefaction.

Shehzad had to vacate this house by November 1 but he had moved everything three days before, said the police.

“Their bodies were wrapped in plastic,” said Khan’s cousin. He remarked that his cousin did not have an ongoing fight or rivalry with anyone. “I don’t know how can anyone do this.”

A case has been registered.