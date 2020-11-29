Multan: Former PM Gilani’s sons, other PPP workers arrested

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's sons Musa Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani were arrested on Saturday along with dozens of other PPP supporters for storming into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh.

The incident took place ahead of a rally in the city by the Pakistan Democratic Movement scheduled on November 30.

The group that charged into the stadium was led by Gilani's sons, the police claimed. The police tried to stop the workers after which a clash broke out.

According to the PPP Media Cell, the workers took control of the administration of the stadium and set up a welcome camp outside.

Later that night, Ali Haider was released. Talking to the media he said the police had misbehaved with the workers. "This government is not based on democracy. This is an attack on our spirits but nothing will bring us down," Haider added.

A case has been registered at the Lohari Gate police station against 70 named and over 300 unidentified workers for breaking into the stadium.

Another case has been filed against the caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the November 30 rally. The police have seized some of their equipment.

Musa was arrested on November 25 as well. He was protesting the arrest of party workers when the police arrested him for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the incident. "Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November."

Following the arrests, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman decided to hold a news conference in the city today [Sunday]. It will be attended by leaders of other opposition parties such as the PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani and PML-N's Rana Sanullah as well.

In a first, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will address supporters at the rally on Monday. Bilawal will deliver a speech via video link after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the opposition parties to call off their rallies as the coronavirus situation in the country worsens. But the PDM has rejected this and vowed to rally in the city.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first one was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18 and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth is scheduled in Multan on November 30. The last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.