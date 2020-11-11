Pakistan’s first rare bleeding disorder-heart defect surgery stalls over funds

What could be Pakistan’s first surgery for a young boy with a rare case of bleeding disorder and serious heart defect has been put on hold due to the family’s lack of funds. The parents are looking for donors and have asked people to come forward if they have the means.

Major hospitals in Karachi have not given a definitive answer regarding the surgery either.

Muhammad Ahmed is an 18-month-old who loves building and assembling things. His mother says he wants to be an engineer when he grows up. He’s a playful and active child but if he plays just a little too much he collapses and falls. His skin turns blue and he becomes short of breath as the oxygen levels in his body drop suddenly and dangerously.

Ahmed was born with a serious heart defect called Tetrology of Fallot (TOF). There are four deformities in his heart that prevent blood with oxygen from reaching all parts of his body. Not only can his spells of breathlessness, also known as tet spells, be life-threatening, Ahmed’s family has to be careful he doesn’t get injured enough to bleed or the bleeding might not stop easily.

This is because his blood doesn’t clot properly; Ahmed has a rare bleeding disorder known as Haemophilia B. It is an inherited disease where the body doesn’t produce factor IX needed for blood clotting. Factor IX is one of 12 proteins needed for blood to clot properly.

He has to receive four factor IX concentrate injections a month. The injections cost Rs45,000, Ahmed’s mother Saman Afif told SAMAA Digital.

This also makes any surgery very risky for Ahmed. But he needs surgery to correct his heart defects.

He will require three to four surgeries, says Dr Munira Borhany, the consultant haematologist looking after his case.

“This will be the first haemophilia case to be operated on in Pakistan,” Dr Borhany told SAMAA Digital, terming the procedure challenging.

Blood will be thinned and bleeding needs to be controlled during surgery. Excessive bleeding can be fatal. An entire team of specialists needs to be present during the surgery, which includes a haemaologist, cardiologist, cardiac surgeon and anaesthetist. It should ideally be a tertiary care hospital with a proper lab set up that can screen the blood, the haematologist said.

This corrective procedure is usually done in the first year of life in children with TOF. On the basis of mortality, the ideal age for the procedure is three to 11 months of age, says a study in Circulation, a journal of the American Heart Association.

Ahmed’s parents had planned the surgery soon after he was born but around three months later he was diagnosed with Haemophilia B, complicating the case.

His body has less than 1% of factor IX, Dr Borhany explained. He will need to be treated not just during surgery but also for three to four months after.

We don’t manufacture factor IX injections in Pakistan. It has to be imported and one IU of factor IX is for Rs90. Ahmed needs more than 100,000 IU for the surgery.

The cost of the entire procedure, including the surgery and factor IX therapy, will be close to Rs12.5 million.

The Haemophilia Welfare Society in Karachi is providing Rs2 million to the family, said Raheel Ahmed, president of the Haemophilia Welfare Society Sindh.

The HWSK is a subsidiary of the Haemophilia Foundation Pakistan that provides support to people with haemophilia. The society was formed by people with haemophilia who advocate for patients, raise funds and run awareness campaigns.

Around 700 patients are registered in Karachi, said Raheel Ahmed. The Haemophilia Foundation estimates that there are around 18,000 patients with hemophilia in the country. The registration of patients at treatment facilities is, however, less than 10%.

“The reality is that 90% of people with bleeding disorders in Pakistan have not yet been diagnosed or still receive no treatment at all,” says the HFP.

Bleeding disorders are usually inherited and the pattern of inheritance is known as autosomal recessive, which means that both parents have an abnormal copy of the gene which will cause the disease in their children. The parents may not always develop the disease but can be carriers.

“Autosomal recessive diseases are popular in Pakistan because of consanguineous [cousin] marriages,” explained Dr Borhany.

Ahmed’s parents are cousins, his mother confirmed, but neither parent has haemophilia. No other family members, including his distant relatives or their children, have a bleeding disorder or heart defect either.

The family and HWS are currently in talks with multiple hospital boards, Raheel Ahmed told SAMAA Digital on Wednesday. Nothing about the surgery has been finalised yet but they are hopeful about some answers by Monday.