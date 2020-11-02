Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan

He is wanted by law enforcement agencies in several cases

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan

File photo: Facebook

MQM Pakistan leader Haider Abbas Rizvi has returned to Pakistan after two years, SAMAA TV reported Monday.

According to reports, Rizvi, an MQM leader and former parliamentarian, has come back to the country to look after his ailing mother.

Rizvi had been living in Canada for the past couple of years. He visited Karachi in June 2018 but hastily left for Dubai the next day after meeting his mother and other family members at the party’s Bahadurabad office.

The MQM leader’s name had appeared in many interrogation reports and he was wanted by law enforcement agencies in several cases.

Rizvi was also booked in cases pertaining to controversial and allegedly provocative speeches of MQM founder Altaf Hussain delivered via telephone from London in July 2015.

Haider Abbas Rizvi Karachi
 
