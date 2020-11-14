MQM’s Dr Farooq Sattar tests positive for coronavirus

Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Farooq Sattar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is self-isolating.

The politician got tested at the Indus Hospital in Karachi. Sattar has cancelled all his arrangement and has quarantined.

Earlier this week, PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira announced that they had contracted the virus as well.

Kaira had recently returned from Gilgit-Baltistan where he had been campaigning for the November 15 elections alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

As of Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 354,461 cases of coronavirus, out of which 322,412 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,165 new cases were reported and 17 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.