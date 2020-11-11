Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
MQM workers started May 12 riots, witnesses tell Karachi court

Other witnesses have been summoned on Nov 12

Nov 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
MQM workers started May 12 riots, witnesses tell Karachi court

Two witnesses identified four MQM workers for their involvement in the violence of May 12, 2007, the day 50 people were killed in Karachi over the return of the suspended chief justice.

They were presented in an anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Wednesday.

That day violence broke out when former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, who was suspended at the time, arrived in Karachi to address a lawyers’ convention and a bar association meeting for the fiftieth anniversary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Gun battles broke out in the city with political party activists on both sides openly fighting.

The two witnessed identified Raees Mama, Umair Siddiqui, Rizwan Chapati and Mirza Naseeb during an identification parade.

They said that they were near the airport when the riots erupted. The four suspects got off from their vehicle and began rioting. They set cars on fire and fired aerial shots too.

Other witnesses have been summoned on November 12.

