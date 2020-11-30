Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of coronavirus

He was suffering from lung failure

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
MQM leader Adil Siddiqui dies of coronavirus

Photo: File

Former provincial minister and Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Adil Siddiqui passed away on Monday after contracting coronavirus.

He tested positive for the virus on November 22 and was put on a ventilator for over a week at the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi. According to the doctors, the leader suffered from lung failure.

Siddiqui had arrived in the country earlier this month after a long time abroad.

The former Sindh MPA was born on May 12, 1963 in Karachi. He completed his bachelor’s from the University of Karachi.

COVID-19 in Pakistan

Several politicians have contracted coronavirus recently. PML-N leader Capt (R) Safdar, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan has reported 398,024 cases of coronavirus, out of which 341,423 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,839 new cases were reported and 40 people died.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus.

Adil Siddiqui Coronavirus MQM
 
RELATED STORIES

coronavirus, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus update in pakistan, coronavirus update, MQM adil siddiqui, adil siddiqui
 

