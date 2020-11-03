Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Money laundering case: Nusrat Shehbaz told to appear in court

Court tells her to provide details of all her properties

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Money laundering case: Nusrat Shehbaz told to appear in court

Photo: AFP

An accountability court in Lahore has dismissed the plea of Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, to be granted exemption from appearance in the money laundering case against the Sharif family.

Her arrest warrants have been issued but still, she did not appear in court, and proceedings have been commenced against her, read the four-page verdict authored by Accountability Court II Judge Jawadul Hassan. The verdict, which was issued on Tuesday, said that proclamations will be issued against her too.

“Nusrat Shahbaz is directed to provide the details of moveable and immoveable properties owned, possessed, or ostensibly held by her on or before the next date,” the verdict said.

On Monday, the court had ruled that Shehbaz will be indicted in the case on November 11.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz have said that they are not being provided medical facilities at the prison. The court has allowed them to file a separate application in court at the next hearing.

It noted that the statements of approvers, Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab Ahmed, have been submitted in the court too.

Money laundering case

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB nusrat shahbaz Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.