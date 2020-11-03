Money laundering case: Nusrat Shehbaz told to appear in court

An accountability court in Lahore has dismissed the plea of Nusrat Shahbaz, the wife of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, to be granted exemption from appearance in the money laundering case against the Sharif family.

Her arrest warrants have been issued but still, she did not appear in court, and proceedings have been commenced against her, read the four-page verdict authored by Accountability Court II Judge Jawadul Hassan. The verdict, which was issued on Tuesday, said that proclamations will be issued against her too.

“Nusrat Shahbaz is directed to provide the details of moveable and immoveable properties owned, possessed, or ostensibly held by her on or before the next date,” the verdict said.

On Monday, the court had ruled that Shehbaz will be indicted in the case on November 11.

Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz have said that they are not being provided medical facilities at the prison. The court has allowed them to file a separate application in court at the next hearing.

It noted that the statements of approvers, Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique, and Aftab Ahmed, have been submitted in the court too.

Money laundering case

NAB has accused him of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shahbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

On October 22, the court said that Shehbaz has yet to provide the source of his funds for the acquisition of foreign assets, payment of monthly installments, business documents, and the names of employees who have been managing his business in the money laundering case against him.